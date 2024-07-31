Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.150 EPS.
BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
