ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223,800 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 8.5% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.16% of ASML worth $619,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.31 on Tuesday, reaching $860.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,001.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $948.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.