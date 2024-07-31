ALEX Lab Price Hits $0.14 (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $51.12 million and $1.16 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.14255969 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,512,735.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

