Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $1.37 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Tobam lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 535,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,455. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

