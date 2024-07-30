Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 81,429 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,429 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.
Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $486.05. The stock had a trading volume of 615,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.40. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
