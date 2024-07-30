Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 211,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,320. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.