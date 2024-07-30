Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $546.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,291. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.67 and a 200-day moving average of $527.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.