Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.77-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.300-12.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.01. 721,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.21. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $371.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

