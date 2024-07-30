ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $498,258.99 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $498,258.99 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

