Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $537.29 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $537.29 million and $80.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.91 or 0.00049493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016327 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

