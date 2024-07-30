Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,382. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

