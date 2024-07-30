Xai Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Xai has a total market capitalization of $85.39 million and $12.86 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.31740487 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $16,372,295.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

