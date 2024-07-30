Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,446.40 or 0.05175886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,475,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,475,865.71165628. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,458.34941393 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,414,735.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

