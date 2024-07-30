Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.16 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.99 or 0.00040597 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $189.12 million and $53.16 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,006,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 7,006,179.38336674. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.20756596 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $29,478,165.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.