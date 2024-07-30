World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.29 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $120.29 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00040465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,378,433 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

