Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.02

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 1050977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $1,511,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

