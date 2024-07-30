Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.93. 5,712,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,610. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after buying an additional 1,175,628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

