Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. 347,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,271. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.