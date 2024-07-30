WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.42.

WEX opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.77.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

