Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

WEEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75.

