Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 1.3% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Western Digital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.43. 6,353,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

