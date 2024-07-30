Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.85. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,552,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

