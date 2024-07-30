Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SBI opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.