WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
WesBanco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.49.
WesBanco Company Profile
