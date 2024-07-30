Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $115.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.31.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $111.12 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

