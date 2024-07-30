Waverly Advisors LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after buying an additional 567,607 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. 193,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

