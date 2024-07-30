Waverly Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. 42,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

