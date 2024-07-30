Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1,288.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,464 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,094. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

