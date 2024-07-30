Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 131,933 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1,184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,506,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NWI Management LP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,423,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.