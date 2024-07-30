VSE (VSEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. VSE has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

