Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. Vistra has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $107.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
