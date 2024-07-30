Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.67 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

