Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $544.0 million-$552.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.2 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. 3,795,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

