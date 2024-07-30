Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 1,274,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,094. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Insider Activity

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

