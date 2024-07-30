Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $193,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

