Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.50.

VMI opened at $298.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,358,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

