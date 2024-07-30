USDD (USDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $741.80 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $741.80 million and approximately $792,312.14 worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 741,994,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,005,915 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

