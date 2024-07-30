Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Univest Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.35 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Univest Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

