UL Solutions (ULS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect UL Solutions to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. On average, analysts expect UL Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ULS stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91. UL Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.