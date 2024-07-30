UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Lessened by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares in the last quarter.

UBS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 1,770,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,517. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

