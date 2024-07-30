Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $560.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $576.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.42. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

