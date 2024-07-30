TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $80.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

NYSE TRU opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

