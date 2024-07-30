Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

