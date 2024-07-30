Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.86

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.86 and last traded at C$25.73, with a volume of 24025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

