Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 5,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,187. The company has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

