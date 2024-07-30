ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $93,657.90 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $37,674.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

ThredUp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TDUP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 262,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDUP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.