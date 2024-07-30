The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Singing Machine Stock Down 3.5 %

Singing Machine stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Singing Machine has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

Singing Machine Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MICS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Singing Machine makes up approximately 0.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 3.67% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

