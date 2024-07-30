The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $229.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $229.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,609. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $219.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

