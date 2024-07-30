The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $86.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.