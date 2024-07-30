The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

